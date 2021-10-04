Dennis named first HCHS wrestling coach

Conditioning begins Monday for the first wrestling season at Harlan County High School.

Daniel Dennis, selected as the first coach for the program, met with approximately 100 students yesterday who expressed an interest in participating in the sport.

Dennis told the students that wrestling offers individual and team events by weight class. There are 14 weight classes for males and 12 for females.

He also said it provides great opportunities for athletes as the sport helps to build strength, intelligence and life skills.

“This is really a monumental moment in Harlan County High School history with the start of High School Wrestling,” said Athletic Director Eugene Farmer. “Mr. Dennis brings a good, solid fundamental background in wrestling and will be an excellent fit for the wrestling program. “

Farmer said, “We are all so excited to have him on board and a part of our athletics staff. Wrestling is a sport that builds both physical and mental discipline so we think that the student-athletes who participate will gain essential skills for the other sports that they play. “

Farmer noted that the “Harlan County Board of Education, Superintendent Brent Roark, and Principal Kathy Napier should be commended for their commitment to the wrestling program and supporting the holistic athletic program in Harlan County. Without them, this historic moment would not have been possible.”

The first official practice will be on October 15th as allowed by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

Dennis is a missionary, residing at Totz with his family. He served eight years in the U.S. Navy. He is a native of North Carolina, where he wrestled in high school.