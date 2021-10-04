HCHS student arrested after threat to staff member

On Monday, Oct. 4, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers assigned to Harlan County High School were contacted by school officials concerning a threat that was made toward a staff member.

A juvenile student was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening (Class D Felony).

The court-designated worker was contacted and the juvenile was lodged in the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office takes these complaints seriously and is working closely with school officials to handle this complaint. The safety of our children is our highest priority and all possible actions will be taken to ensure their safety.

The sheriff’s office will continue to work closely with school officials to ensure safety and security at schools.

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.