Coal Bowl Queen crowned before home game

Jaycee Rouse was crowned the 2021 Miss Coal Bowl prior to the Harlan County Black Bears and Letcher County Cougars this evening at Coal Miners’ Memorial Stadium.

She is a senior at Harlan County High School and active in numerous organizations.

Rouse was escorted by her father Jim Rouse. Rouse has a total of 28 years mining experience and is a senior loss control and coal specialist at KEMI.

Other candidates were:

Victoria Adams, escorted by her father Quincy Adams. He has a total of 14 years mining experience and is a Lead Forman North Portal for Crimson Oak Grove in Alabama.

Alyssa Alred was escorted by her father Melvin Alred. He has a total of 39 years mining experience.

Hannah Day was escorted by her father Roger Day. He has 22 ½ years mining experience and is a superintendent for Tenn Co. Inc.

Kaley Hall was escorted by her father Curtis Hall. He has a total of 15 years mining experience and is an equipment operator at JRL Coal.

Harlan County High School Athletic Director Eugene Farmer thanked “all the coal miners who, as the song says, toil in the deep dark hills of Eastern Kentucky.”