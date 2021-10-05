expand
October 6, 2021

KITCHEN CORNER: Weeknight enchiladas

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

Published 3:40 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

By Ellen Cawood

This past Sunday I decided that I was going to get back into the habit of meal prepping because I started my new job on Monday, and I didn’t know what the lunch hour would be like. I’m always glad when I make this decision because it always reduces my stress level when things get crazy.

When I was choosing the meals I wanted to try, I turned to a cook book I got at my bridal shower from Southern Living titled “Weeknight Meals” because it sounded like it would fit the bill. The recipe I want to share with you is affordable, feeds several and very easy. I think it will be something you love.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 can enchilada sauce
  • 1 can tomato soup
  • salt
  • pepper
  • 1 cup of cheese
  • 1 pack of flour tortillas

Optional

  • ½ a yellow onion
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 can green chilis
  • 1 can black beans

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Brown the ground beef by itself or with the optional onion and garlic on the stove top and drain.
  2. Add the meat back to the pan. Pour in the can of tomato soup, half the can of enchilada sauce, and the optional green chilis and black beans. Bring to a boil and reduce for 5 minutes until thickened.
  3. Add the mixture to the tortillas and roll shut. Lay the rolled tortillas in a 9 by 13 baking dish. Pour the remainder of the enchilada sauce and the cheese over top.
  4. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and turn the heat up to 400. Bake for 10 more minutes.
  5. You can serve immediately or let cool and store in the fridge for a tasty weekday lunch.

