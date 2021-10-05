KITCHEN CORNER: Weeknight enchiladas
By Ellen Cawood
This past Sunday I decided that I was going to get back into the habit of meal prepping because I started my new job on Monday, and I didn’t know what the lunch hour would be like. I’m always glad when I make this decision because it always reduces my stress level when things get crazy.
When I was choosing the meals I wanted to try, I turned to a cook book I got at my bridal shower from Southern Living titled “Weeknight Meals” because it sounded like it would fit the bill. The recipe I want to share with you is affordable, feeds several and very easy. I think it will be something you love.
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 can enchilada sauce
- 1 can tomato soup
- salt
- pepper
- 1 cup of cheese
- 1 pack of flour tortillas
Optional
- ½ a yellow onion
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 can green chilis
- 1 can black beans
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Brown the ground beef by itself or with the optional onion and garlic on the stove top and drain.
- Add the meat back to the pan. Pour in the can of tomato soup, half the can of enchilada sauce, and the optional green chilis and black beans. Bring to a boil and reduce for 5 minutes until thickened.
- Add the mixture to the tortillas and roll shut. Lay the rolled tortillas in a 9 by 13 baking dish. Pour the remainder of the enchilada sauce and the cheese over top.
- Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and turn the heat up to 400. Bake for 10 more minutes.
- You can serve immediately or let cool and store in the fridge for a tasty weekday lunch.