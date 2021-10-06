Harlan selected for Family Friendly School Initiative

Both Harlan Elementary and Harlan High School are among 58 schools in the state selected to participate in the Family Friendly Schools Learning Network.

A peer learning group designed to increase family engagement as a primary strategy for improving student learning, the Family Friendly Schools Learning Network participants were selected by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, through its Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools.

With a goal of improving family and school partnerships in Kentucky schools by building the capacity of school leadership to understand and implement more effective family engagement practices a strong school community is inevitable.

Superintendent C.D. Morton commented, “We are pleased to partner with the Prichard Committee on this work. Like Harlan Independent, when you think of the Prichard Committee you think of excellence! We are excited to collaborate together for a stronger community. We know that the strength and health of a community is directly related to the strength and health of the local school system. The Harlan Independent Schools take great pride in providing a high quality education to our school community and engaging our families in this work will only make us stronger.”

The Network experience will feature a combination of group learning sessions, small group coaching sessions, and increased awareness and access to resources and services that increase family engagement. Administrators and staff from Harlan Elementary & Harlan High School will participate in the program through May 2023. Each school will choose from a wide range of training and services that best meet the needs of their students and families, and will participate in surveys each spring with a goal of continuous improvement.

In addition to being supported by the DCPS district and the Prichard Committee, schools will also be supported by staff of Berea Partners for Education, the Kentucky Department of Education, Learning Grove and the National Center for Families Learning.