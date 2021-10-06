KSP charges Pulaski Co. man child sexual exploitation offenses

BURNSIDE — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch located and arrested William Brandon Combs, 27, on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.

Combs was interviewed and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating and exchanging sexually explicit images with juveniles online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant at 134 Tateville Antioch Rd, Burnside, on October 5, 2021. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Combs is currently charged with one count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-B felony punishable by ten to twenty years in prison. Combs is also charged with five counts of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. Combs was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention, and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.