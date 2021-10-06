Marriage licenses for Oct. 6, 2021
Marriage licenses
- Makhi Lamarka Bland, 18, of Coalgood, to Dina Ann Sowards, 19, of Coalgood.
- Hunter Chase Winegar, 28, of Evarts, to Tiffany Juanita Lamb, 27, of Evarts.
- Kyle Wesley Howard, 30, of Coldiron, to Tasha Renee Fee, 28, of Wallins.
- Randy Dean, 43, of Evarts, to Carmella Madden, 44, of Evarts.
- Seth Goodin, 20, of Smith, to Courtney Kay Marie Bosley, 19, of Pineville.
- Jonathan David Cole Kidwell, 24, of Cumberland, to Stephanie Lynn Lewis, 23, of Baxter.
- James Robert Hornsby, 65, of Totz, to Patsy Ann Cornett, 51, of Avawam.
- Drake Anthony Ward, 21, of Harlan, to Emily Hollie-Grace Bryant, 20, of Harlan.
- Keith Mathias Scearse, 64, of Bledsoe, to Katrina Faye Louise Turner, 39, of Loyall.