October 8, 2021

PHOTO: Meeting a movie star

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

Published 5:11 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Galen Howard, professional actor in film/theatre/television, offered advice and answered questions in Jennifer Freyer’s drama class at Harlan County High School via video conference. Howard resides in Los Angeles and has appeared in Brooklyn-99, The Middle, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Moon Manor (upcoming) and Bizaardvark. He has appeared along Justin Timberlake and Weezer in music videos. Students asked questions about working in film, actor unions and the audition process. (Harlan County Public Schools photo)

