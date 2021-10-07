Civil lawsuit for Oct. 7, 2021
Civil Lawsuit
- Kaitlyn E. Stewart vs. Corey M. Jones – child support and medical insurance.
- Synchrony Bank vs. Larry Miller – credit card debt collection.
- Joni Russell vs. Victor Russell – dissolution of marriage.
- Kevin Cooper vs. Regina Cooper – dissolution of marriage.
- NationStar Mortgage, LLC, vs. Timothy Sizemore, et al. – foreclosure.
- Phoebe C. Cloud vs. Mitchell Cloud – child support and medical insurance.
- Johnny Sizemore, et al., vs. 3M Company, et al. – product liability.
- C&F Finance Company vs. James Phillips – contract dispute.
- Jessica A. Proutey vs. Tommy Saylor – child support.
- Ronald E. Hines vs. the estate of James M. Curry – damages.
- Jona Maleckesen vs. Rodney L. Messer – child support.
- Randy Jarvis, et al., vs. Aileen Rice, et al. – property rights.
- Roger Robinson vs. Ashleigh Evers – custody visitation.
- Shonda Kelly vs. Dewayne Kelly – dissolution of marriage.
- Ozark Capital Corporation vs. Marshall E. Ward – debt collection.
- Paula F. Patton vs. Victoria Wilkie – child support.
- Ashleigh Longworth vs. Justin Longworth – dissolution of marriage.
- Paula Morris vs. Joe Morris – dissolution of marriage.
- Melissa Nolan vs. Gary Nolan – dissolution of marriage.
- Bethany D. Creech vs. James R. Creech – child support and medical insurance.
- Derek Lewis vs. Julia Philpot – custody.
- Discover Bank vs. Roger D. Wilder – foreign judgment.
- Roger Bishop vs. the city of Evarts, et al. – premises liability.
- Melanie Blevins vs. Joshua Blevins – dissolution of marriage.
- Sheila Smith vs. Matthew Hinkle, et al. – premises liability.
- Brittany Helton vs. Brandon Helton – dissolution of marriage.
- Ronnie Whitehead vs. Virginia Lee Whitehead – dissolution of marriage.
- Mona Bargo vs. Vanessa Smith, et al. – car accident.
- Dennis Kevin Daniels vs. Savanna June Daniels – dissolution of marriage.
- Monique Allen vs. Zachary Allen – dissolution of marriage.
- Melissa Gay Middleton, et al, vs. Paul Holbrook, et al. – custody
- Mary R. Adams vs. Keith M. Adams – dissolution of marriage.
- Aster A. Lewis vs. Mary D. Davidson – child support and medical insurance.