expand
Ad Spot

October 8, 2021

Civil lawsuit for Oct. 7, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 12:19 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021

Civil Lawsuit

  • Kaitlyn E. Stewart vs. Corey M. Jones – child support and medical insurance.
  • Synchrony Bank vs. Larry Miller – credit card debt collection.
  • Joni Russell vs. Victor Russell – dissolution of marriage.
  • Kevin Cooper vs. Regina Cooper – dissolution of marriage.
  • NationStar Mortgage, LLC, vs. Timothy Sizemore, et al. – foreclosure.
  • Phoebe C. Cloud vs. Mitchell Cloud – child support and medical insurance.
  • Johnny Sizemore, et al., vs. 3M Company, et al. – product liability.
  • C&F Finance Company vs. James Phillips – contract dispute.
  • Jessica A. Proutey vs. Tommy Saylor – child support.
  • Ronald E. Hines vs. the estate of James M. Curry – damages.
  • Jona Maleckesen vs. Rodney L. Messer – child support.
  • Randy Jarvis, et al., vs. Aileen Rice, et al. – property rights.
  • Roger Robinson vs. Ashleigh Evers – custody visitation.
  • Shonda Kelly vs. Dewayne Kelly – dissolution of marriage.
  • Ozark Capital Corporation vs. Marshall E. Ward – debt collection.
  • Paula F. Patton vs. Victoria Wilkie – child support.
  • Ashleigh Longworth vs. Justin Longworth – dissolution of marriage.
  • Paula Morris vs. Joe Morris – dissolution of marriage.
  • Melissa Nolan vs. Gary Nolan – dissolution of marriage.
  • Ozark Capital Corporation vs. Marshall E. Ward – debt collection.
  • Bethany D. Creech vs. James R. Creech – child support and medical insurance.
  • Derek Lewis vs. Julia Philpot – custody.
  • Discover Bank vs. Roger D. Wilder – foreign judgment.
  • Roger Bishop vs. the city of Evarts, et al. – premises liability.
  • Melanie Blevins vs. Joshua Blevins – dissolution of marriage.
  • Sheila Smith vs. Matthew Hinkle, et al. – premises liability.
  • Brittany Helton vs. Brandon Helton – dissolution of marriage.
  • Ronnie Whitehead vs. Virginia Lee Whitehead – dissolution of marriage.
  • Mona Bargo vs. Vanessa Smith, et al. – car accident.
  • Dennis Kevin Daniels vs. Savanna June Daniels – dissolution of marriage.
  • Monique Allen vs. Zachary Allen – dissolution of marriage.
  • Melissa Gay Middleton, et al, vs. Paul Holbrook, et al. – custody
  • Mary R. Adams vs. Keith M. Adams – dissolution of marriage.
  • Aster A. Lewis vs. Mary D. Davidson – child support and medical insurance.

More News

COLUMN:

COVID-19 and children: What to look out for

COLUMN:

Help increase healthcare access for Kentuckians by supporting nurse practitioners

DR. ROACH

Excessive alcohol consumption negatively impacts COVID risks

DEAR ABBY

Stepmom irked by husband’s nicknames for grown kids