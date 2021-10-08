District court for Oct. 8, 2021
District Court
- Wesley Mason Akers, 25, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 5, 2022.
- Janet Baker, 41, of Harlan, menacing, resisting arrest, contempt of court – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 5.
- Terry Tyler Jenkins, 23, of Harlan, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 5.
- Wesley Mason Akers, 25, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession, improper equipment, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 5.
- John Delph, 38, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $45,000 at 10 percent).
- Brian S. Harris, 33, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Family Dollar property.
- Terry Tyler Jenkins, 23, of Harlan, giving officer false identifying information, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 5.
- Wesley M. Akers, 25, first-degree wanton endangerment – waived to grand jury.
- Jason Randall Jones, 42, second-degree strangulation, third-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – waived to grand jury. No contact with alleged victim.
- Chris Cargle, 42, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, menacing – waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).
- Michael Bennett, 26, second-degree criminal trespassing – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 26 (bond set at $1,000).
- Michael Bennett, 26, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, menacing – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 26.
- Billy M. Griffin, 34, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 13.
- Kaitlin Chastina Pace, 26, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), careless driving, third-degree possession of a controlled substance – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Feb. 22.
- Natasha Brooke Hester, 39, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – jury trial scheduled April 26.
- Tyler Middleton, 27, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), no operator’s/moped license – waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).
- Tyler Middleton, 27, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail.
- Steve R. Perry, 41, of Bean Station, Tenn., third-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 18.
- Deborah Suzanne Turner, 26, confinement and control of dogs at night – dismissed.
- Deborah Suzanne Turner, 26, three counts of violation of local county ordinance, three counts of dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, three counts of dogs to be licensed – dismissed on proof.
- Deborah Suzanne Turner, 26, confinement and control of dogs at night – pleaded guilty, fined $193.
- John Anthony Delph, 38, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury), possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – waived to grand jury (bond set at $45,000 at 10 percent).
- William R. Bennett, 38, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt – first charge, amended to operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense), pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 13 (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).
- Derrick Logan Polly, 31, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), booster seat violations, failure to wear seat belt, no tail lights, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial set Feb. 22.