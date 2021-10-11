Aaron Noe, 44, of Baxter, was born on April 18, 1977, in Harlan. Aaron departed this life on Friday, October 8, 2021, at his residence. He is a graduate of Evarts High School where he excelled in football and other activities and also a graduate of Lexington Community College, and SEKCTC. Aaron was a disabled US Army Veteran serving during Iraq Freedom.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Pat and Helen Noe and Arlo and Louise Steele.

He is survived by his parents, Roger and Susan Noe of Baxter; his daughter, Camille Noe of Harlan; his brother, James Roger Noe of Springfield, KY and his sister, Amy Noe Hall and husband, Dustin of London, KY. Also, his nieces and nephews, Madison Noe, Trey Noe, Kasen Robinson and Kaylen Robinson along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Graveside services will be held Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Resthaven Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Harlan County Honor Guard.

Pallbearers will be Brett Blanton, Paul Miller, Macky Wynn, John Carr, Ryan Meadows, Dustin Hall and Nick Bradshaw.

