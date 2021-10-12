HC teams fall in regional tournament

By Paul Lunsford

The soccer season came to a close for the Harlan County boys and girls over the weekend in the 13th Region Tournaments.

The Black Bears fell to North Laurel 4-1 at Union College in Barbourville on Sunday.

The Jaguars improved to 9-7-2 on the season and will face the winner of the Corbin-Barbourville game for the tournament championship.

Senior Jacob Cooper scored the only goal for Harlan County. Travis Burkhart, a freshman, recorded 20 goalkeeper saves, but allowed four.

The Bears ended the year with a 8-7-2 record. HC was coached by Tommy Key.

In the girls tournament held at Corbin on Saturday, South Laurel blanked the Lady Bears 10-0 while North Laurel shutout Knox Central 6-0.

Harlan County, coached by Troy Gaw, closed the season with a 5-10 mark.

South Laurel (16-3-1) and North Laurel (5-10-1) will play on Monday for the championship at 6 p.m.