Harlan Enterprise $5,000 Sweepstakes

March 12, 2021
Published 11:51 am Friday, March 12, 2021
Latest Local News
CDC says people fully vaccinated can gather without masks in some cases
County receives $200K for trails
$7M school renovation starts at Harlan Ind.
PHOTOS: Lending a helping hand
Vaccine locations increase across county
Latest Opinion
Harmon: It’s time to fix Kentucky’s unemployment system
Flood response proves there’s no place like home
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Regular screenings can save lives
Protect journalists and activists from vindictive lawsuits; then there are also public records
LETTER: Harlan has one of the most dedicated public servants
Latest Sports
Cats fall to Bulldogs in SEC tourney opener
PHOTOS: 52nd District tournament pairings and schedule
Davion Mintz is definitely a crowd favorite
Dragons take two in Pikeville Invitational
Lady Bears lose hard-fought game
News
CDC says people fully vaccinated can gather without masks in some cases
News
County receives $200K for trails
News
$7M school renovation starts at Harlan Ind.
Features
PHOTOS: Lending a helping hand
News
Vaccine locations increase across county
News
PHOTOS: Lost in time
News
Beshear says 25% of state’s adults have been vaccinated
Features
Veteran honored in donation to Cumberland park
Features
District court – March 8, 2021
News
Gas prices continue to climb across Kentucky
News
UK HealthCare reflects on a year of COVID-19
News
State positivity rate down to 4.25%
News
Ky. supports Tenn. law requiring waiting period for abortion
News
Beshear provides update on COVID-19
News
Bill to give Kentucky’s high school students a ‘do-over’ year passes senate 36-0, heads to house
News
Southeast Kentucky Flood Relief Fund helping lead regional efforts
News
High water remains severe threat in several parts of Kentucky
News
PHOTOS: Drenched in rain
News
Mosley joins the Republican Party
News
February lowest for case totals since October
Features
District court – March 2, 2021
Features
Marriage licenses – March 2, 2021
Features
Civil lawsuits – March 2, 2021
News
Capacity limits going to 60% for many; Beshear gives ‘optimistic’ report
© 2021, Harlan Enterprise